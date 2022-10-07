コグニティブ セキュリティの市場規模とシェアの調査 2022 主要なダイナミクス、主要企業、ビジネス開発、および需要予測 2029

広範な認知セキュリティ市場レポートは、特許、ライセンス契約、およびその他の法的制限が会社の製品の製造と販売にどのように影響するかを知るのに役立ちます. レポートで提供されるグローバル市場データにより、国際ビジネスのグローバルな視点を実現することが容易になりました。この市場調査レポートの範囲は、市場シナリオから主要なプレーヤー間の価格比較にまで拡大できます。市場レポートは、SWOT 分析を介して市場競争の状況を定義、説明、および分析するために、グローバルな主要メーカーを強調しています。信頼できるコグニティブ セキュリティ マーケティング レポートには、市場の完全かつ明確な概要が書かれており、多くの企業に役立ちます。

The report provides an excellent overview of the main macroeconomic factors having a significant impact on the growth of the Cognitive Security market. It also provides the absolute dollar opportunity analysis which can be crucial in identifying revenue generation and sales increasing opportunities in the Cognitive Security market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to get a good understanding of the Cognitive Security Market and make strong strides in the industry in terms of growth. The overall Cognitive Security Market size and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated based on various factors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Cognitive Security MarketResearch Report:

Amazon Web Services, Inc., Acalvio Technologies Inc., Broadcom, NEOM, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Cybraics, Inc., Cylance Inc., DXC Technology Company, Darktrace, Deep Instinct, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., EXPERT.AI., Feedzai, Fortinet Inc., Google LLC, IBM, LogRhythm, Inc., McAfee LLC, Securonix, Inc., and Sift among others.

The report uncovers important insights of the Cognitive Security market and includes projections with respect to revenue, industry size, and sales volumes over the study period. Additionally, the Cognitive Security market report provides detailed information regarding industry segmentations as well as the driving factors that will propel the profitability graph of the industry. Global Cognitive Security Market Scope and Market Size

The cognitive security market is segmented on the basis of application, security type, component, deployment mode, organization size and vertical. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target market.

On the basis of application, the cognitive security market is segmented into threat intelligence, anomaly detection and risk mitigation, automated compliance management and others.

Based on security type, the cognitive security market is segmented into physical and cyber security. Cyber security is sub-segmented into network security, cloud security, application security and endpoint security.

Based on component, the cognitive security market is segmented into solution and services. Solutions are sub-segmented into unified log manager and data catalog, real-time security analytics and visualization platform, biometricrecognition and digital signature Services are sub-segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance and training and consulting.

Based on deployment mode, the cognitive security market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Based on organization size, the cognitive security market is segmented into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Based on vertical, the cognitive security market is segmented into aerospace and defense, government, banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others.

Global Cognitive Security Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2022-2029):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

The individual market revenue of the major countries in each area is mapped.

The research examines the Cognitive Security Marketcircumstances on a regional and country-by-country basis.

The Cognitive Security Market's major participants have been identified.

To understand the competitive environment across geographies, this study assesses the competitive landscape and conducts a value chain analysis.

An in-depth analysis of the Cognitive Security Market's segmentation within the market has been offered, which is predicted to aid in the current market opportunities.

Table of Contents

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Cognitive Security MarketReport

Part 03: Global Cognitive Security MarketLandscape

Part 04: Global Cognitive Security MarketSizing

Part 05: Global Cognitive Security MarketSegmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

