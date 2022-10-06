ヨーロッパの敗血症診断市場は、2029 年までに 4 億 5,618 万米ドルに達すると予想されています

ヨーロッパ敗血症診断市場 市場分析レポートは、市場の詳細なバリュー チェーン分析をカバーしています。バリューチェーン分析は、主要な上流の原材料、主要な機器、製造プロセス、および下流の顧客分析と主要な流通業者の分析を分析するのに役立ち、市場のすべてのドライバーと制約とともにレポートに記載されています。すべての地域およびプレーヤー セグメントの詳細な比較分析を提示し、既存のリソースを配置できる分野についてのより良い知識を読者に提供し、市場での地位を高めるために特定の地域の優先度を評価します。

ヨーロッパの敗血症診断市場 は、2022 年から 2029 年の予測期間に市場の成長を遂げると予想されます。Data Bridge Market Research は、市場が 2022 年から 2029 年の予測期間に 6.9% の CAGR で成長しており、456.18 米ドルに達すると予想されていると分析しています。 2021 年の 2 億 4,949 万米ドルから 2029 年までに 100 万米ドル。

敗血症は、感染に対する体の反応がそれ自体の組織に損傷を与えるときに発生する、生命を脅かす可能性のある状態です。感染と戦うプロセスが体にスイッチを入れると、臓器の機能が低下し、異常になります。敗血症は敗血症性ショックに進行することがあります。これは血圧の劇的な低下であり、深刻な臓器の問題や死に至る可能性があります. 敗血症と診断するには、精神状態の変化、収縮期血圧、呼吸数などの徴候で感染を確認する必要があります。ほとんどの場合、敗血症は入院中または最近入院した人に発生します。集中治療室にいる人は、敗血症につながる可能性のある感染症を発症する可能性が高くなります。血液検査とともに敗血症の診断を行うには、他の臨床検査を行う必要があります。血液サンプルは、感染の証拠を検査するために使用されます。凝固の問題、異常な肝機能または腎機能、酸素の利用可能性の障害、電解質の不均衡。敗血症の人は、病院の集中治療室で綿密なモニタリングと治療が必要です。呼吸と心機能を安定させるために、救命措置が必要になる場合があります。

レポート指標 詳細 予測期間 2022年から2029年 基準年 2021年 歴史的な年 2019-2020 (2019 – 2014 にカスタマイズ可能) 量的単位 百万米ドルでの収益、単位でのボリューム、米ドルでの価格 対象セグメント 技術別 (イムノアッセイ、分子診断、微生物学、フローサイトメトリー)、検査の種類 (臨床検査とポイント オブ ケア検査) 対象国 ヨーロッパのドイツ、フランス、イギリス、その他のヨーロッパ諸国 対象となる市場関係者 市場で取引されている主要企業は、Trinity Biotech (アイルランド)、Meridian Bioscience (米国)、Omega Diagnostics Group PLC です。(英国)、Xcyton Diagnostics Limited (インド)、Diasorin SpA (イタリア)、Seegene Inc. (韓国)、EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (英国)、Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (英国)、Immunexpress Inc. (米国)、 Luminex Corporation (米国)、bioMérieux SA (フランス)、BD (米国)、Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (米国)、Abbott (米国)、Roche Diagnostics (米国)、Cepheid (米国)、Beckman Coulter, Inc. (米国) 、T2 Biosystems、Inc.（米国）、Bruker（米国）、およびOrtho Clinical Diagnostics（米国）。

敗血症診断市場の ダイナミクス

運転手

院内感染の発生率の上昇

With the rapid increase in HAIs worldwide, there is an increase in the demand for proper sepsis diagnostic products will increase in upcoming years. Therefore, rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to act as a driver for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market.

Rising healthcare expenditure

Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of sepsis diagnostics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.

Growing prevalence of sepsis

Growing prevalence of sepsis in various regions worldwide and various infections associated with it are expected to act as drivers for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market

Furthermore, advancement in medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the sepsis diagnostics market.

Opportunities

Evolution of novel biomarkers for sepsis diagnosis

Sepsis is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity, even with the current availability of extended-spectrum antibiotics and advanced medical care. Biomarkers offer a tool in facilitating early diagnosis, in identifying patient populations at high risk of complications, and in monitoring the progression of the disease, which are critical assessments for appropriate therapy and improvement in patient outcomes.

Also, the launch of effective therapies and continuous clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the sepsis diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, high unmet need of current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate sepsis diagnostics market in future.

Restraints/Challenges

However, high cost of diagnosis and lack of appropriate testing for sepsis will impede the growth rate of sepsis diagnostics market. Additionally, lack of awareness about sepsis will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.

This sepsis diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on sepsis diagnostics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Sepsis Diagnostics Market

The COVID-19 has negatively affected the market. Lockdowns and isolation during pandemics complicate the disease management and medication adherence. The lack of access to health-care facilities for routine treatment and medication administration will further affect the market. Social isolation increases stress, despair, and social support, all of which may cause a reduction in sepsis medication adherence during the pandemic.

Sepsis Diagnostics Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The sepsis diagnostics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, techniques and test type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Europe sepsis diagnostics market report are Germany, U.K., France and Rest of Europe.

Germany dominates the Europe sepsis diagnostics market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that residents in lower socioeconomic status along with lower proximity of medical services in Germany are associated with their increased sepsis incidence. The rising number of market players and their manufacturing facilities in the country is further enhancing the market growth.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands, and impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Competitive Landscape and Sepsis Diagnostics Market Share Analysis

The sepsis diagnostics market competitive landscape provides details by the competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus on sepsis diagnostics market.

Some of the major players operating in the sepsis diagnostics market are Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Meridian Bioscience, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC., Xcyton Diagnostics Limited, Diasorin S.p.A, Seegene Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc., Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd., Immunexpress Inc., Luminex Corporation, bioMérieux SA, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Abbott, Roche Diagnostics, Cepheid, Beckman Coulter, Inc., T2 Biosystems, Inc., and Bruker Ortho Clinical Diagnostics among others.

