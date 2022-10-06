ヨーロッパの敗血症診断市場は、2029 年までに 4 億 5,618 万米ドルに達すると予想されています

\r\nDBMR\r\n\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u6557\u8840\u75c7\u8a3a\u65ad\u5e02\u5834\u00a0\u5e02\u5834\u5206\u6790\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc \u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u4e0a\u6d41\u306e\u539f\u6750\u6599\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u88fd\u9020\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e0b\u6d41\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u5206\u6790\u3068\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6d41\u901a\u696d\u8005\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u5236\u7d04\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u8a18\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5730\u57df\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc \u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u6bd4\u8f03\u5206\u6790\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u8aad\u8005\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u306e\u5730\u4f4d\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u512a\u5148\u5ea6\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306e\u6557\u8840\u75c7\u8a3a\u65ad\u5e02\u5834\u00a0\u306f\u30012022 \u5e74\u304b\u3089 2029 \u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u306b\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u9042\u3052\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002Data Bridge Market Research \u306f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u304c 2022 \u5e74\u304b\u3089 2029 \u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u306b 6.9% \u306e CAGR \u3067\u6210\u9577\u3057\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001456.18 敗血症は、感染に対する体の反応がそれ自体の組織に損傷を与えるときに発生する、生命を脅かす可能性のある状態です。感染と戦うプロセスが体にスイッチを入れると、臓器の機能が低下し、異常になります。敗血症は敗血症性ショックに進行することがあります。これは血圧の劇的な低下であり、深刻な臓器の問題や死に至る可能性があります。 敗血症と診断するには、精神状態の変化、収縮期血圧、呼吸数などの徴候で感染を確認する必要があります。ほとんどの場合、敗血症は入院中または最近入院した人に発生します。集中治療室にいる人は、敗血症につながる可能性のある感染症を発症する可能性が高くなります。血液検査とともに敗血症の診断を行うには、他の臨床検査を行う必要があります。血液サンプルは、感染の証拠を検査するために使用されます。凝固の問題、異常な肝機能または腎機能、酸素の利用可能性の障害、電解質の不均衡。敗血症の人は、病院の集中治療室で綿密なモニタリングと治療が必要です。呼吸と心機能を安定させるために、救命措置が必要になる場合があります。 (2019 \u2013 2014 \u306b\u30ab\u30b9\u30bf\u30de\u30a4\u30ba\u53ef\u80fd)\r\n\r\n\r\n\u91cf\u7684\u5358\u4f4d\r\n\u767e\u4e07\u7c73\u30c9\u30eb\u3067\u306e\u53ce\u76ca\u3001\u5358\u4f4d\u3067\u306e\u30dc\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30e0\u3001\u7c73\u30c9\u30eb\u3067\u306e\u4fa1\u683c\r\n\r\n\r\n\u5bfe\u8c61\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\r\n\u6280\u8853\u5225 (\u30a4\u30e0\u30ce\u30a2\u30c3\u30bb\u30a4\u3001\u5206\u5b50\u8a3a\u65ad\u3001\u5fae\u751f\u7269\u5b66\u3001\u30d5\u30ed\u30fc\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\u30e1\u30c8\u30ea\u30fc)\u3001\u691c\u67fb\u306e\u7a2e\u985e (\u81e8\u5e8a\u691c\u67fb\u3068\u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8 \u30aa\u30d6 \u30b1\u30a2\u691c\u67fb)\r\n\r\n\r\n\u5bfe\u8c61\u56fd\r\n\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306e\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u30a4\u30ae\u30ea\u30b9\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u8af8\u56fd\r\n\r\n\r\n\u5bfe\u8c61\u3068\u306a\u308b\u5e02\u5834\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\r\n\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u53d6\u5f15\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001Trinity Biotech (\u30a2\u30a4\u30eb\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9)\u3001Meridian Bioscience (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Omega Diagnostics Group PLC \u3067\u3059\u3002(\u82f1\u56fd)\u3001Xcyton Diagnostics Limited (\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9)\u3001Diasorin SpA (\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2)\u3001Seegene Inc. (\u97d3\u56fd)\u3001EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (\u82f1\u56fd)\u3001Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd. (\u82f1\u56fd)\u3001Immunexpress Inc. (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001 Luminex Corporation (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001bioM\u00e9rieux SA (\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9)\u3001BD (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Abbott (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Roche Diagnostics (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Cepheid (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Beckman Coulter, Inc. (\u7c73\u56fd) \u3001T2 Biosystems\u3001Inc.\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3001Bruker\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073Ortho Clinical Diagnostics\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3002\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u6557\u8840\u75c7\u8a3a\u65ad\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u00a0\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30af\u30b9\r\n\r\n\u904b\u8ee2\u624b\r\n\r\n\u9662\u5185\u611f\u67d3\u306e\u767a\u751f\u7387\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\r\n\r\nWith the rapid increase in HAIs worldwide, there is an increase in the demand for proper sepsis diagnostic products will increase in upcoming years. Therefore, rising incidences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to act as a driver for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market.\r\n\r\nRising healthcare expenditure\r\n\r\nAnother significant factor influencing the growth rate of sepsis diagnostics market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure.\r\n\r\nGrowing prevalence of sepsis\r\n\r\nGrowing prevalence of sepsis in various regions worldwide and various infections associated with it are expected to act as drivers for the growth of the sepsis diagnostics market\r\n\r\nFurthermore, advancement in medical technology, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the sepsis diagnostics market.\r\n\r\nOpportunities\r\n\r\nEvolution of novel biomarkers for sepsis diagnosis\r\n\r\nSepsis is one of the leading causes of mortality and morbidity, even with the current availability of extended-spectrum antibiotics and advanced medical care. Biomarkers offer a tool in facilitating early diagnosis, in identifying patient populations at high risk of complications, and in monitoring the progression of the disease, which are critical assessments for appropriate therapy and improvement in patient outcomes.\r\n\r\nAlso, the launch of effective therapies and continuous clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the sepsis diagnostics market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, high unmet need of current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate sepsis diagnostics market in future.\r\n\r\nRestraints\/Challenges\r\n\r\nHowever, high cost of diagnosis and lack of appropriate testing for sepsis will impede the growth rate of sepsis diagnostics market. Additionally, lack of awareness about sepsis will further challenge the market in the forecast period mentioned above.\r\n\r\nThis sepsis diagnostics market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on sepsis diagnostics market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an\u00a0Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.\r\n\r\nPost COVID-19 Impact on\u00a0Sepsis Diagnostics Market\r\n\r\nThe COVID-19 has negatively affected the market. Lockdowns and isolation during pandemics complicate the disease management and medication adherence. The lack of access to health-care facilities for routine treatment and medication administration will further affect the market. This is due to the fact that residents in lower socioeconomic status along with lower proximity of medical services in Germany are associated with their increased sepsis incidence. The rising number of market players and their manufacturing facilities in the country is further enhancing the market growth.\r\n\r\nThe country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points, such as new and replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs, are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. In addition, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to high competition from local and domestic brands, and impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.\r\n\r\nCompetitive Landscape and\u00a0Sepsis Diagnostics Market\u00a0Share Analysis\r\n\r\nThe sepsis diagnostics\u00a0market competitive landscape provides details by the competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, and application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies\u2019 focus on sepsis diagnostics\u00a0market.\r\n\r\nSome of the major players operating in the sepsis diagnostics\u00a0market are Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Meridian Bioscience, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC., Xcyton Diagnostics Limited, Diasorin S.p.A, Seegene Inc., EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc., Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd., Immunexpress Inc., Luminex Corporation, bioM\u00e9rieux SA, BD, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.\r\nThe report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.\r\nThe report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter\u2019s 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.\r\n\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u898f\u5236\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u304a\u308a\u3001\u5341\u5206\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u305f\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u4e0b\u3059\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u306f\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u5730\u57df\u3067\u3053\u306e\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u8ab2\u305b\u3089\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u898f\u5236\u6a5f\u95a2\u3068\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u898f\u5247\u3068\u898f\u5236\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u30a2\u30ca\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u72ec\u81ea\u306e\u7af6\u5408\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0 \u30c4\u30fc\u30eb\u3067\u3042\u308b\u30dd\u30b8\u30b7\u30e7\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0 \u30af\u30a2\u30c9\u30e9\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u305f\u7af6\u5408\u5206\u6790\u3082\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u30cf\u30a4\u30e9\u30a4\u30c8:\r\n\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u8a55\u4fa1\r\n\u30d7\u30ec\u30df\u30a2\u30e0 \u30a4\u30f3\u30b5\u30a4\u30c8\r\n\u7af6\u5408\r\n\u72b6\u6cc1 COVID \u5f71\u97ff\u5206\u6790\r\n\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u3001\u898b\u7a4d\u3082\u308a\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\r\n\u4f01\u696d\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30eb\r\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5730\u57df\u306e\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30af\u30b9\r\n\r\n\u4e16\u754c\u30af\u30e9\u30b9\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u696d\u754c\u306e\u50be\u5411\u3068\u767a\u5c55\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5e02\u5834\u3078\u306e\u6d78\u900f\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6226\u7565\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3068\u30b5\u30d6\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8981\u56e0 (\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3001\u5236\u7d04\u3001\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u8ab2\u984c) \u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u898f\u53c2\u5165\u8005\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3068\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7af6\u4e89\u8a55\u4fa1\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u6226\u7565\u3001\u5730\u7406\u7684\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e8b\u696d\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\nDBMR 