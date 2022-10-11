医薬品物流市場は、2029 年までのサイズ、種類、用途で 6.52% の CAGR で成長しています。

製薬ロジスティクス市場は、 2021 年から 2028 年の予測期間中に市場の成長を目の当たりにすることが期待されています。 . 限目。

医薬品ロジスティクスは、ロジスティクス サービスの特定の分野であり、サービス プロバイダーは医薬品の保管、輸送、適切な取り扱い、および 製造場所 から目的の場所への配送に重点を置いています。医薬品物流は、当局が提供する製品の規制に従ってサービスを選択する必要があります。

世界の医薬品物流市場の範囲と市場規模

医薬品物流市場は、タイプ、コンポーネント、手順、およびアプリケーションに基づいて分割されます。これらのセグメント間の成長は、業界内の低成長セグメントを分析し、ユーザーに貴重な市場洞察と市場洞察を提供して、主要な市場アプリケーションを特定するための戦略的意思決定を支援するのに役立ちます。

医薬品物流市場の典型的なセグメントは、コールド チェーン ロジスティクスと非コールド チェーン ロジスティクスに分割されます。

Based on component, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into storage, transportation and monitoring components. Storage has further been segmented into warehouse and refrigerated container. Transportation has further been segmented into sea freight logistics, air freight logistics, overland logistics and integrated logistics. Monitoring components have further been segmented into hardware and software. Hardware has further been sub-segmented into sensors, RFID devices, telematics and networking devices.

On the basis of procedure, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into picking, storage, retrieval systems and handling systems.

On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented into chemical pharma, bio-pharma and specialized pharma.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Country Level Analysis

The pharmaceutical logistics market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, component, procedure and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the pharmaceutical logistics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America region leads the pharmaceutical logistics market owing to the strong presence of a large number of major industry participants. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rapid economic growth in emerging countries such as China and India as well as the rise in the demand for medicines due to the growing geriatric population. The country section of the pharmaceutical logistics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Leading Key Players:

Agility, Air Canada, PCI Pharma Services, Continental Cargo OÜ, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, KERRY LOGISTICS NETWORK LIMITED, LifeConEx, AGRO Merchants Group, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., DSV, VersaCold Logistics Services, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Kuehne+Nagel, YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD., Stellar Value Chain Solutions Pvt. Ltd., SF Express, Panalpina World Transport (Holding) Ltd., C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., and MARKEN among other domestic and global players.

