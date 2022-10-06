技術、サイズ、シェア、トレンド、成長、地域別の見通し、および2029年までの予測による新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場

\r\nDBMR\r\n\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u00a0\u5e02\u5834\u5206\u6790\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc \u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc\u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u4e0a\u6d41\u306e\u539f\u6750\u6599\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u88fd\u9020\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e0b\u6d41\u306e\u9867\u5ba2\u5206\u6790\u3068\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6d41\u901a\u696d\u8005\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3068\u5236\u7d04\u3068\u3068\u3082\u306b\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u8a18\u8f09\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3059\u3079\u3066\u306e\u5730\u57df\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc \u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u6bd4\u8f03\u5206\u6790\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u3001\u65e2\u5b58\u306e\u30ea\u30bd\u30fc\u30b9\u3092\u914d\u7f6e\u3067\u304d\u308b\u5206\u91ce\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306e\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u8aad\u8005\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u306e\u5730\u4f4d\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u7279\u5b9a\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u512a\u5148\u5ea6\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n \r\n\r\nw\r\n\r\nData Bridge Market Research \u306f\u3001\u00a0\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u00a0\u304c 2021 \u5e74\u306b 27.4 \u5104\u7c73\u30c9\u30eb\u3068\u8a55\u4fa1\u3055\u308c\u30012029 \u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306b 46.8 \u5104\u7c73\u30c9\u30eb\u306b\u9054\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u6e2c\u3055\u308c\u30012022 \u5e74\u304b\u3089 2029 \u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u4e2d\u306b 6.90% \u306e CAGR \u3092\u8a18\u9332\u3059\u308b\u3068\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf \u30d6\u30ea\u30c3\u30b8\u5e02\u5834\u8abf\u67fb\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306b\u3088\u3063\u3066\u30ad\u30e5\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3055\u308c\u305f\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306b\u306f\u3001\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u5c02\u9580\u5bb6\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3001\u60a3\u8005\u306e\u75ab\u5b66\u3001\u30d1\u30a4\u30d7\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u3001\u4fa1\u683c\u5206\u6790\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u898f\u5236\u306e\u67a0\u7d44\u307f\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u30b5\u30f3\u30d7\u30eb\u306e PDF \u30d1\u30f3\u30d5\u30ec\u30c3\u30c8\u3092\u5165\u624b\u3059\u308b:\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0https:\/\/www.databridgemarketresearch.com\/request-a-sample\/?dbmr=Global-Neonatal-Preterm-Infant-Care-Market&Shri\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3067\u4e8b\u696d\u3092\u5c55\u958b\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u306b\u306f\u3001Koninklijke Philips NV (\u30aa\u30e9\u30f3\u30c0)\u3001Siemens Healthcare GmbH (\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4)\u3001Medtronic (\u30a2\u30a4\u30eb\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9)\u3001Abbott (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001BD (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001General Electric (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (\u65e5\u672c)\u3001CooperSurgical, Inc. (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30b8\u30fc\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9)\u3001Nonin (\u7c73\u56fd)\u3001Getinge AB (\u30b9\u30a6\u30a7\u30fc\u30c7\u30f3)\u3001Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4)\u3001Natus Medical Incorporated (\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3001miracradle\uff08\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\uff09\u3001Inspiration Healthcare Group plc\uff08\u82f1\u56fd\uff09\u3001Analogic Corporation\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3001Atom Medical Corp.\uff08\u65e5\u672c\uff09\u3001Hamilton Medical\uff08\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\uff09\u3001Mead Johnson & Company, LLC\uff08\u7c73\u56fd\uff09\u3001Medela AG\uff08\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\uff09 \uff09\u3001\u65e5\u672c\u5149\u96fb\u682a\u5f0f\u4f1a\u793e\uff08\u65e5\u672c\uff09\u306a\u3069\u3002\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u4e2d\u306b\u6025\u901f\u306b\u5897\u52a0\u3059\u308b\u3068\u63a8\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f4e\u4f53\u6e29\u75c7\u3001\u4f4e\u8102\u80aa\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4f4e\u30b0\u30ea\u30b3\u30fc\u30b2\u30f3\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306f\u3001\u71b1\u640d\u5931\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u65e9\u7523\u5150\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3059\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059.\u00a0\u4e16\u754c\u4fdd\u5065\u6a5f\u95a2 (WHO) \u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u6bce\u5e74 1,500 \u4e07\u4eba\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306e\u8d64\u3061\u3083\u3093\u304c\u65e9\u7523\u3067\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3001\u305d\u306e\u3046\u3061\u7d04 100 \u4e07\u4eba\u304c\u65e9\u7523\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u6700\u3082\u56f0\u96e3\u306a\u8cac\u4efb\u306e 1 \u3064\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3092\u898b\u5b88\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6d17\u7df4\u3055\u308c\u305f\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5c0e\u5165\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u306e\u5065\u5eb7\u554f\u984c\u3092\u7ba1\u7406\u3059\u308b\u4e0a\u3067\u4f9d\u7136\u3068\u3057\u3066\u91cd\u8981\u3067\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u00a0\u30b1\u30a2\u00a0\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u7279\u306b\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u88c5\u7f6e\u306e\u9700\u8981\u306f\u9ad8\u304f\u3001\u30e1\u30fc\u30ab\u30fc\u306f\u305d\u308c\u306b\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u591a\u984d\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u598a\u5a20\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3084\u6bcd\u5b50\u306e\u5065\u5eb7\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u9032\u6b69\u3068\u610f\u8b58\u306e\u9ad8\u307e\u308a\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u3088\u308a\u826f\u3044\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u65e9\u7523\u3068\u3082\u547c\u3070\u308c\u308b\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u51fa\u7523\u306f\u3001\u00a0\u598a\u5a2037 \u9031\u76ee\u3088\u308a\u524d\u306b\u8d64\u3061\u3083\u3093\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u308b\u72b6\u614b\u3067\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u3068\u306f\u3001\u672a\u719f\u5150\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u304b\u3089\u6700\u521d\u306e 4 \u9031\u9593\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u3089\u308c\u308b\u7279\u5225\u306a\u30b1\u30a2\u3067\u3059\u3002\u672a\u719f\u5150\u306f\u3001\u4f53\u91cd\u5897\u52a0\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3001\u547c\u5438\u56f0\u96e3\u3001\u5e83\u7bc4\u306a\u533b\u7642\u306e\u5fc5\u8981\u6027\u306a\u3069\u3001\u5065\u5eb7\u4e0a\u306e\u554f\u984c\u3092\u62b1\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u901a\u5e38\u306f\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u96c6\u4e2d\u6cbb\u7642\u5ba4 (NICU) \u306b\u4fdd\u7ba1\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u5e7c\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u7bc4\u56f2\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u51fa\u751f\u524d\u304a\u3088\u3073\u80ce\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u3089\u306e\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u9593\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306f\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u308f\u305a\u304b\u306a\u6210\u9577\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u8cb4\u91cd\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6982\u8981\u3068\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u30b3\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3092\u7279\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u6c7a\u5b9a\u3092\u4e0b\u3059\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u51fa\u751f\u524d\u304a\u3088\u3073\u80ce\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\r\n\r\n\u8d85\u97f3\u6ce2\u304a\u3088\u3073\u8d85\u97f3\u6ce2\u691c\u67fb\u88c5\u7f6e\r\n\r\n\u80ce\u5150\u30c9\u30c3\u30d7\u30e9\u30fc\r\n\r\n\u80ce\u5150\u78c1\u6c17\u5171\u9cf4\u753b\u50cf\u6cd5\uff08MRI\uff09\r\n\r\n\u80ce\u5150\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\r\n\r\n\u51fa\u751f\u524d\u304a\u3088\u3073\u80ce\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u8d85\u97f3\u6ce2\u304a\u3088\u3073\u8d85\u97f3\u6ce2\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u80ce\u5150\u30c9\u30c3\u30d7\u30e9\u30fc\u3001\u80ce\u5150\u78c1\u6c17\u5171\u9cf4\u753b\u50cf\u6cd5 (MRI)\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u80ce\u5150\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30fc\u306b\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\r\n\r\n\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30a1\u30f3\u30c8\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\r\n\r\n\u5149\u7dda\u7642\u6cd5\u88c5\u7f6e\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30e2\u30cb\u30bf\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u88c5\u7f6e\u3068\u547c\u5438\u88dc\u52a9\r\n\r\n\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u76e3\u8996\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u6a5f\u5668\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u4e73\u5150\u30a6\u30a9\u30fc\u30de\u30fc\u3068\u30a4\u30f3\u30ad\u30e5\u30d9\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u3001\u5149\u7dda\u7642\u6cd5\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u76e3\u8996\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u547c\u5438\u88dc\u52a9\u304a\u3088\u3073\u76e3\u8996\u88c5\u7f6e\u306b\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u88fd\u54c1\r\n\r\n\u914d\u4fe1\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\r\n\r\n\u30d3\u30ea\u30e9\u30a4\u30c4\r\n\r\n\u547c\u5438\u88dc\u52a9\u88c5\u7f6e\r\n\r\n\u71b1\u5236\u5fa1\u6a5f\u5668\r\n\r\n\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u76e3\u8996\r\n\r\n\u8a3a\u65ad\u6a5f\u5668\r\n\r\n\u65e9\u7523\u5150\u7528\u8abf\u5408\u4e73\r\n\r\n\u88fd\u54c1\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u9001\u9054\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u30d3\u30ea \u30e9\u30a4\u30c8\u3001\u547c\u5438\u88dc\u52a9\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u71b1\u5236\u5fa1\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u76e3\u8996\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u8a3a\u65ad\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u65e9\u7523\u5150\u7528\u8abf\u5408\u4e73\u306b\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5fdc\u7528\r\n\r\n\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u88c5\u7f6e\r\n\r\n\u76e3\u8996\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\r\n\r\n\u8074\u899a\u30b9\u30af\u30ea\u30fc\u30cb\u30f3\u30b0\u88c5\u7f6e\r\n\r\n\u8996\u529b\u691c\u67fb\u6a5f\u5668\r\n\r\n\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u76e3\u8996\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u3001\u8074\u529b\u691c\u67fb\u88c5\u7f6e\u3001\u8996\u899a\u691c\u67fb\u88c5\u7f6e\u306b\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5229\u7528\u8005\r\n\r\n\u75c5\u9662\r\n\r\n\u5c0f\u5150\u79d1\u304a\u3088\u3073\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30af\u30ea\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\r\n\r\n\u990a\u8b77\u65bd\u8a2d\r\n\r\n\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u3066\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u75c5\u9662\u3001\u5c0f\u5150\u79d1\u304a\u3088\u3073\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30af\u30ea\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u3001\u990a\u8b77\u65bd\u8a2d\u306b\u5206\u5272\u3055\u308c\u00a0\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5b8c\u5168\u306a\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b9:\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0https:\/\/www.databridgemarketresearch.com\/reports\/global-neonatal-preterm-infant-care-market?Shri\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u30c0\u30a4\u30ca\u30df\u30af\u30b9\r\n\r\n\u904b\u8ee2\u624b\r\n\r\n\u65e9\u7523\u306e\u5897\u52a0\r\n\r\n\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u65e9\u7523\u6570\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u524d\u9032\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8981\u7d20\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\u672a\u719f\u5150\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u554f\u984c\u306f\u30015 \u6b73\u672a\u6e80\u306e\u5b50\u4f9b\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6b7b\u56e0\u3067\u3059\u3002\u6bce\u5e74\u3001\u4f55\u767e\u4e07\u4eba\u3082\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3001\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306b\u9ad8\u5ea6\u3067\u8cbb\u7528\u5bfe\u52b9\u679c\u306e\u9ad8\u3044\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u7642\u6cd5\u3067\u56de\u907f\u3067\u304d\u308b\u65e9\u7523\u306e\u554f\u984c\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059.\r\n\r\n\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u5897\u52a0\r\n\r\n\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u30c7\u30d0\u30a4\u30b9\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u727d\u5f15\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4f53\u8abf\u4e0d\u826f\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3084\u4e73\u5150\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u8a00\u3048\u3070\u3001\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u306f\u5b9f\u884c\u3057\u306a\u3051\u308c\u3070\u306a\u3089\u306a\u3044\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u6a5f\u80fd\u3067\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u306e\u4f4e\u4f53\u6e29\u75c7\u306f\u3001\u7f79\u60a3\u7387\u3068\u6b7b\u4ea1\u7387\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3068\u5371\u967a\u6027\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u307e\u3059\u3002\u9ad8\u4ee3\u8b1d\u3001\u591a\u5b54\u6027\u76ae\u819a\u3001\u5b50\u5bae\u5185\u6e29\u5ea6\u3001\u672a\u719f\u306a\u8840\u7ba1\u904b\u52d5\u5236\u5fa1\u3001\u8996\u5e8a\u4e0b\u90e8\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e2d\u67a2\u795e\u7d4c\u7cfb\u306a\u3069\u306e\u8981\u56e0\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3084\u5b50\u4f9b\u306f\u4f53\u6e29\u8abf\u7bc0\u4e0d\u5168\u306b\u306a\u308a\u3084\u3059\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001NICU\u30e6\u30cb\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u8a2d\u7f6e\u6570\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8981\u56e0\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u4f34\u3044\u3001\u610f\u8b58\u3092\u5e83\u3081\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306e\u653f\u5e9c\u306e\u6570\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5c0f\u5150\u79d1\u30af\u30ea\u30cb\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u958b\u767a\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u304c\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u539f\u52d5\u529b\u3068\u306a\u3063\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u00a0\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u9ec4\u75b8\u306e\u6709\u75c5\u7387\u306e\u4e0a\u6607\u00a0\u3068\u533b\u7642\u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u3078\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u52a0\u901f\u3055\u305b\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u6a5f\u4f1a\r\n\r\n\u7814\u7a76\u958b\u767a\u6d3b\u52d5\u306e\u5897\u52a0\r\n\r\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u7814\u7a76\u958b\u767a\u6d3b\u52d5\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306b\u6709\u76ca\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u6280\u8853\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u3068\u65b0\u8208\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u4e2d\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306b\u6709\u76ca\u306a\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5236\u7d04\/\u8ab2\u984c\u00a0\u4e16\u754c\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u5e7c\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\r\n\r\n\u305f\u3060\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u3078\u306e\u30a2\u30af\u30bb\u30b7\u30d3\u30ea\u30c6\u30a3\u304c\u4f4e\u3044\u3068\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u7387\u304c\u59a8\u3052\u3089\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u4e0d\u5229\u306a\u511f\u9084\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u306f\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u6291\u5236\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u7387\u3092\u59a8\u3052\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u719f\u7df4\u3057\u305f\u6280\u8853\u7684\u306a\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u4e0d\u8db3\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u6311\u6226\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001COVID-19\u306e\u767a\u751f\u3068\u8a8d\u8b58\u306e\u6b20\u5982\u306b\u3088\u308b\u4e0d\u5229\u306a\u72b6\u6cc1\u306e\u51fa\u73fe\u306f\u3001\u6291\u5236\u3068\u3057\u3066\u6a5f\u80fd\u3057\u30012022\u5e74\u304b\u30892029\u5e74\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u4e2d\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u7387\u3092\u3055\u3089\u306b\u59a8\u3052\u307e\u3059.\r\n\r\n\u3053\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u52d5\u5411\u3001\u8cbf\u6613\u898f\u5236\u3001\u8f38\u51fa\u5165\u5206\u6790\u3001\u751f\u7523\u5206\u6790\u3001\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc \u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u306e\u6700\u9069\u5316\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u3001\u56fd\u5185\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30ed\u30fc\u30ab\u30e9\u30a4\u30ba\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5e02\u5834\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u53ce\u76ca\u30dd\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u89b3\u70b9\u304b\u3089\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002 \u3001\u5e02\u5834\u898f\u5236\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3001\u6226\u7565\u7684\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u6210\u9577\u5206\u6790\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u898f\u6a21\u3001\u30ab\u30c6\u30b4\u30ea\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u306e\u30cb\u30c3\u30c1\u3068\u512a\u4f4d\u6027\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u627f\u8a8d\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u767a\u58f2\u3001\u5730\u7406\u7684\u62e1\u5927\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u304a\u3051\u308b\u6280\u8853\u9769\u65b0\u3002\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u306f\u3001Data Bridge Market Research \u306b\u304a\u554f\u3044\u5408\u308f\u305b\u00a0\u304f\u3060\u3055\u3044\u3002\r\n\r\nCOVID-19 \u304c\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u5f71\u97ff\r\n\r\n\u9032\u884c\u4e2d\u306e COVID-19 \u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u90e8\u9580\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5927\u4eba\u3001\u5b50\u4f9b\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3092\u542b\u3080\u4f55\u767e\u4e07\u3082\u306e\u4eba\u3005\u304c\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u3067\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002COVID-19 \u306e\u6025\u901f\u306a\u62e1\u5927\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4f55\u5343\u4eba\u3082\u306e\u5165\u9662\u304c\u767a\u751f\u3057\u3001\u533b\u7642\u6a5f\u95a2\u3067\u533b\u7642\u6a5f\u5668\u306e\u9700\u8981\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002COVID-19 \u611f\u67d3\u306f\u3001\u514d\u75ab\u7cfb\u304c\u307e\u3060\u767a\u9054\u3057\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3084\u5b50\u4f9b\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u9ad8\u304f\u306a\u308a\u307e\u3059\u3002\u305d\u306e\u7d50\u679c\u3001\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u653f\u5e9c\u6a5f\u95a2\u304c\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u3068\u5b50\u4f9b\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u5c02\u9580\u7684\u306a\u691c\u67fb\u57fa\u6e96\u3068\u57fa\u6e96\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u52b9\u679c\u7684\u306a\u8a3a\u65ad\u30d7\u30ed\u30bb\u30b9\u3092\u8a2d\u5b9a\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u30d1\u30f3\u30c7\u30df\u30c3\u30af\u6642\u306b\u4e16\u754c\u4e2d\u306e\u65b0\u751f\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306e\u8a3a\u65ad\u304a\u3088\u3073\u76e3\u8996\u6a5f\u5668\u306e\u9700\u8981\u304c\u751f\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\r\n\r\n\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u958b\u767a\r\n\r\n2020 \u5e74 5 \u6708\u3001Dr\u00e4gerwerk AG & Co. KGaA \u306f\u672a\u719f\u5150\u7528\u306b\u8a2d\u8a08\u3055\u308c\u305f Babylog VN600 \u304a\u3088\u3073 VN800 \u4eba\u5de5\u547c\u5438\u5668\u3092\u767a\u58f2\u3057\u307e\u3057\u305f\u3002\u540c\u793e\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306b\u4f34\u3044\u3001\u3053\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u767a\u58f2\u306f\u3001\u540c\u793e\u304c\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u57fa\u76e4\u3092\u62e1\u5927\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5b8c\u5168\u306a TOC \u306e\u30ea\u30af\u30a8\u30b9\u30c8:\u00a0\u00a0\u00a0https:\/\/www.databridgemarketresearch.com\/toc\/?dbmr=Global-Neonatal-Preterm-Infant-Care-Market&Shri\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u5e7c\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u5730\u57df\u5206\u6790\/\u6d1e\u5bdf\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u5206\u6790\u3057\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u898f\u6a21\u306e\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3068\u50be\u5411\u3092\u3001\u56fd\u3001\u51fa\u751f\u524d\u304a\u3088\u3073\u80ce\u5150\u7528\u6a5f\u5668\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a8\u30f3\u30c9\u30e6\u30fc\u30b6\u30fc\u5225\u306b\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u3067\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u308b\u56fd\u306f\u3001\u5317\u7c73\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u3001\u30ab\u30ca\u30c0\u3001\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u3001\u30c9\u30a4\u30c4\u3001\u30d5\u30e9\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u82f1\u56fd\u3001\u30aa\u30e9\u30f3\u30c0\u3001\u30b9\u30a4\u30b9\u3001\u30d9\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u3001\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u3001\u30a4\u30bf\u30ea\u30a2\u3001\u30b9\u30da\u30a4\u30f3\u3001\u30c8\u30eb\u30b3\u3001\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u306e\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u30e8\u30fc\u30ed\u30c3\u30d1\u3001\u4e2d\u56fd\u3067\u3059\u3002 \u3001\u65e5\u672c\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u3001\u97d3\u56fd\u3001\u30b7\u30f3\u30ac\u30dd\u30fc\u30eb\u3001\u30de\u30ec\u30fc\u30b7\u30a2\u3001\u30aa\u30fc\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30ea\u30a2\u3001\u30bf\u30a4\u3001\u30a4\u30f3\u30c9\u30cd\u30b7\u30a2\u3001\u30d5\u30a3\u30ea\u30d4\u30f3\u3001\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u592a\u5e73\u6d0b\u5730\u57df (APAC)\u3001\u30b5\u30a6\u30b8\u30a2\u30e9\u30d3\u30a2\u3001UAE\u3001\u5357\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab\u3001\u30a8\u30b8\u30d7\u30c8\u3001\u30a4\u30b9\u30e9\u30a8\u30eb\u3001\u305d\u306e\u4ed6\u4e2d\u6771\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab (MEA) \u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u4e2d\u6771\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30a2\u30d5\u30ea\u30ab (MEA)\u3001\u30d6\u30e9\u30b8\u30eb\u3001\u30a2\u30eb\u30bc\u30f3\u30c1\u30f3\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5357\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3068\u3057\u3066\u306e\u5357\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u306e\u6b8b\u308a\u306e\u90e8\u5206\u3002\r\n\r\n\u5317\u7c73\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u4e3b\u8981\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u304c\u5b58\u5728\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3092\u652f\u914d\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3055\u3089\u306b\u3001\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2 \u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u3078\u306e\u652f\u51fa\u30ec\u30d9\u30eb\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u7387\u3092\u9ad8\u3081\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\r\n\r\n\u30a2\u30b8\u30a2\u592a\u5e73\u6d0b\u5730\u57df\u306f\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u5e7c\u5150\u533b\u7642\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3066\u975e\u5e38\u306b\u9069\u3057\u305f\u56fd\u304c\u3042\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4e88\u6e2c\u671f\u9593\u4e2d\u306b\u6210\u9577\u3059\u308b\u3068\u4e88\u60f3\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u308c\u306b\u52a0\u3048\u3066\u3001\u9ad8\u5ea6\u306a\u533b\u7642\u306e\u63a1\u7528\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u3068\u533b\u7642\u8cbb\u306e\u5897\u52a0\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u3053\u306e\u5730\u57df\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6210\u9577\u7387\u304c\u9ad8\u307e\u308b\u3067\u3057\u3087\u3046\u3002\r\n\r\n\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u56fd\u306e\u30bb\u30af\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u3067\u306f\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u8981\u56e0\u3068\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u73fe\u5728\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5c06\u6765\u306e\u50be\u5411\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u308b\u56fd\u5185\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u898f\u5236\u306e\u5909\u66f4\u3082\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u4e0b\u6d41\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e0a\u6d41\u306e\u30d0\u30ea\u30e5\u30fc \u30c1\u30a7\u30fc\u30f3\u5206\u6790\u3001\u6280\u8853\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u3001\u30dd\u30fc\u30bf\u30fc\u306e 5 \u3064\u306e\u529b\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3001\u30b1\u30fc\u30b9 \u30b9\u30bf\u30c7\u30a3\u306a\u3069\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf \u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u500b\u3005\u306e\u56fd\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u3092\u4e88\u6e2c\u3059\u308b\u305f\u3081\u306b\u4f7f\u7528\u3055\u308c\u308b\u6307\u91dd\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u3067\u3059\u3002\u307e\u305f\u3001\u5404\u56fd\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306e\u4e88\u6e2c\u5206\u6790\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u306a\u304c\u3089\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u5b58\u5728\u3068\u5165\u624b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u30ed\u30fc\u30ab\u30eb\u304a\u3088\u3073\u56fd\u5185\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u3068\u306e\u5927\u898f\u6a21\u307e\u305f\u306f\u307b\u3068\u3093\u3069\u306e\u7af6\u4e89\u306e\u305f\u3081\u306b\u76f4\u9762\u200b\u200b\u3059\u308b\u8ab2\u984c\u3001\u56fd\u5185\u95a2\u7a0e\u3068\u8cbf\u6613\u30eb\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u304c\u8003\u616e\u3055\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u30d8\u30eb\u30b9\u30b1\u30a2 \u30a4\u30f3\u30d5\u30e9\u30b9\u30c8\u30e9\u30af\u30c1\u30e3\u306e\u6210\u9577 \u30a4\u30f3\u30b9\u30c8\u30fc\u30eb \u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3068\u65b0\u6280\u8853\u306e\u666e\u53ca\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306f\u3001\u8cc7\u672c\u8a2d\u5099\u306e\u533b\u7642\u8cbb\u306e\u5404\u56fd\u306e\u6210\u9577\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u5411\u3051\u306e\u3055\u307e\u3056\u307e\u306a\u7a2e\u985e\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u8a2d\u7f6e\u30d9\u30fc\u30b9\u3001\u30e9\u30a4\u30d5\u30e9\u30a4\u30f3\u66f2\u7dda\u3092\u4f7f\u7528\u3057\u305f\u6280\u8853\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u5206\u6790\u3082\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u533b\u7642\u898f\u5236\u30b7\u30ca\u30ea\u30aa\u306e\u5909\u5316\u3068\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u3078\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3002\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u306f\u30012010 \u5e74\u304b\u3089 2020 \u5e74\u307e\u3067\u306e\u904e\u53bb\u306e\u671f\u9593\u3067\u5229\u7528\u3067\u304d\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u7af6\u4e89\u74b0\u5883\u3068\u65b0\u751f\u5150\uff08\u65e9\u7523\uff09\u5e7c\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u5206\u6790\r\n\r\n\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u7af6\u5408\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u3001\u7af6\u5408\u4ed6\u793e\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u542b\u307e\u308c\u308b\u8a73\u7d30\u306b\u306f\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u6982\u8981\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u8ca1\u52d9\u3001\u53ce\u76ca\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3001\u7814\u7a76\u958b\u767a\u3078\u306e\u6295\u8cc7\u3001\u65b0\u3057\u3044\u5e02\u5834\u30a4\u30cb\u30b7\u30a2\u30c1\u30d6\u3001\u30b0\u30ed\u30fc\u30d0\u30eb\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30bc\u30f3\u30b9\u3001\u751f\u7523\u62e0\u70b9\u3068\u8a2d\u5099\u3001\u751f\u7523\u80fd\u529b\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u5f37\u307f\u3068\u5f31\u307f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u767a\u58f2\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u5e45\u3068\u5e45\u3001\u30a2\u30d7\u30ea\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\u652f\u914d\u3002\u63d0\u4f9b\u3055\u308c\u308b\u4e0a\u8a18\u306e\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf \u30dd\u30a4\u30f3\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u65b0\u751f\u5150 (\u65e9\u7523) \u4e73\u5150\u30b1\u30a2\u5e02\u5834\u306b\u95a2\u9023\u3059\u308b\u4f01\u696d\u306e\u7126\u70b9\u306b\u306e\u307f\u95a2\u9023\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\n\u3053\u306e\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u4ee5\u4e0b\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059:\r\n\u696d\u754c\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u77e5\u8b58\u3092\u6df1\u3081\u308b\r\n\u91cd\u8981\u306a\u5e02\u5834\u52d5\u5411\u3092\u5e38\u306b\u628a\u63e1\r\n\u3059\u308b \u5341\u5206\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u306b\u57fa\u3065\u3044\u305f\u6210\u9577\u6226\u7565\u3092\u7b56\u5b9a\u3067\u304d\u308b\u3088\u3046\u306b\u3059\u308b\r\n\u6280\u8853\u7684\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3092\u69cb\u7bc9\r\n\u3059\u308b \u6d3b\u7528\u3059\u3079\u304d\u30c8\u30ec\u30f3\u30c9\u3092\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\r\n\u7af6\u5408\u4ed6\u793e\u306e\u5206\u6790\u3092\u5f37\u5316\r\n\u3059\u308b \u30ea\u30b9\u30af\u5206\u6790\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u3066\u3001\u843d\u3068\u3057\u7a74\u3092\u56de\u907f\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3066\u308b\u4ed6\u306e\u4f01\u696d\u306f\u3001\r\n\u6700\u7d42\u7684\u306b\u306f\u3001\u3042\u306a\u305f\u306e\u4f1a\u793e\u306e\u53ce\u76ca\u6027\u3092\u6700\u5927\u5316\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u5f79\u7acb\u3061\u307e\u3059.\r\n\r\n\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306e\u5bfe\u8c61\u7bc4\u56f2:\r\n\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u304c\u63d0\u4f9b\u3059\u308b\u3082\u306e:\r\n\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6210\u9577\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3001\u6291\u5236\u8981\u56e0\u3001\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u6f5c\u5728\u7684\u306a\u8ab2\u984c\u3002\r\n\u5730\u57df\u306e\u767a\u5c55\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u6d1e\u5bdf\u3002\r\n\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u696d\u754c\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u30ea\u30b9\u30c8\u3002\r\n\u5e02\u5834\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u304c\u63a1\u7528\u3059\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6226\u7565\u3002\r\n\u6700\u65b0\u306e\u696d\u754c\u958b\u767a\u306b\u306f\u3001\u88fd\u54c1\u306e\u767a\u58f2\u3001\u30d1\u30fc\u30c8\u30ca\u30fc\u30b7\u30c3\u30d7\u3001\u5408\u4f75\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u8cb7\u53ce\u304c\u542b\u307e\u308c\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\norld-class \u5e02\u5834\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u6700\u8fd1\u306e\u696d\u754c\u52d5\u5411\u3068\u767a\u5c55\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u5e02\u5834\u3078\u306e\u6d78\u900f\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u3001\u696d\u754c\u306e\u30c8\u30c3\u30d7\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3001\u305d\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u6226\u7565\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u5305\u62ec\u7684\u306a\u60c5\u5831\u3092\u63d0\u4f9b\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u3068\u30b5\u30d6\u30de\u30fc\u30b1\u30c3\u30c8\u306e\u6210\u9577\u306b\u5f71\u97ff\u3092\u4e0e\u3048\u3066\u3044\u308b\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u8981\u56e0 (\u30c9\u30e9\u30a4\u30d0\u30fc\u3001\u5236\u7d04\u3001\u6a5f\u4f1a\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u8ab2\u984c) \u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u65b0\u898f\u53c2\u5165\u8005\u306e\u5e02\u5834\u30b7\u30a7\u30a2\u3092\u8a55\u4fa1\u3057\u307e\u3059\u3002\u3053\u306e\u30ec\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u306f\u3001\u4e3b\u8981\u306a\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u3068\u30d6\u30e9\u30f3\u30c9\u306e\u6226\u7565\u7684\u30d7\u30ed\u30d5\u30a1\u30a4\u30ea\u30f3\u30b0\u3092\u30ab\u30d0\u30fc\u3057\u3066\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\u7af6\u4e89\u8a55\u4fa1\u306e\u4e0b\u3067\u3001\u5e02\u5834\u6226\u7565\u3001\u5730\u7406\u7684\u304a\u3088\u3073\u4e8b\u696d\u30bb\u30b0\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u3001\u304a\u3088\u3073\u5e02\u5834\u306e\u4e3b\u8981\u30d7\u30ec\u30fc\u30e4\u30fc\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u30dd\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30ea\u30aa\u306e\u8a73\u7d30\u306a\u8a55\u4fa1\u3092\u884c\u3044\u307e\u3059\u3002\r\n\r\nDBMR 