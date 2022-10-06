Uncategorized

技術、サイズ、シェア、トレンド、成長、地域別の見通し、および2029年までの予測による新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場

グローバル新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場 市場分析レポートは、市場の詳細なバリュー チェーン分析をカバーしています。バリューチェーン分析は、主要な上流の原材料、主要な機器、製造プロセス、および下流の顧客分析と主要な流通業者の分析を分析するのに役立ち、市場のすべてのドライバーと制約とともにレポートに記載されています。すべての地域およびプレーヤー セグメントの詳細な比較分析を提示し、既存のリソースを配置できる分野についてのより良い知識を読者に提供し、市場での地位を高めるために特定の地域の優先度を評価します。

 

Data Bridge Market Research は、 新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場 が 2021 年に 27.4 億米ドルと評価され、2029 年までに 46.8 億米ドルに達すると予測され、2022 年から 2029 年の予測期間中に 6.90% の CAGR を記録すると分析しています。データ ブリッジ市場調査チームによってキュレーションされたレポートには、詳細な専門家の分析、患者の疫学、パイプライン分析、価格分析、および規制の枠組みが含まれています。

サンプルの PDF パンフレットを入手する:   https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=Global-Neonatal-Preterm-Infant-Care-Market&Shri

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場で事業を展開している主要なプレーヤーには、Koninklijke Philips NV (オランダ)、Siemens Healthcare GmbH (ドイツ)、Medtronic (アイルランド)、Abbott (米国)、BD (米国)、General Electric (米国)、 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (日本)、CooperSurgical, Inc. (米国)、Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (ニュージーランド)、Nonin (米国)、Getinge AB (スウェーデン)、Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ドイツ)、Natus Medical Incorporated (米国）、miracradle（インド）、Inspiration Healthcare Group plc（英国）、Analogic Corporation（米国）、Atom Medical Corp.（日本）、Hamilton Medical（スイス）、Mead Johnson & Company, LLC（米国）、Medela AG（スイス） ）、日本光電株式会社（日本）など。

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケアの市場は、予測期間中に急速に増加すると推定されています。低体温症、低脂肪および低グリコーゲン、およびその他の問題は、熱損失のために早産児で発生する可能性が高くなります. 世界保健機関 (WHO) によると、毎年 1,500 万人以上の赤ちゃんが早産で生まれ、そのうち約 100 万人が早産で死亡しています。最も困難な責任の 1 つは、新生児を見守ることです。洗練された新生児ケア技術の導入は、新生児の健康問題を管理する上で依然として重要です。新生児 ケア 機器、特に体温調節装置の需要は高く、メーカーはそれに対応するために多額の投資を行っています。妊娠の問題や母子の健康に関する進歩と意識の高まりにより、より良い新生児ケアの必要性が高まっています。

早産とも呼ばれる新生児出産は、 妊娠37 週目より前に赤ちゃんが生まれる状態です。新生児ケアとは、未熟児が生まれてから最初の 4 週間に与えられる特別なケアです。未熟児は、体重増加の問題、呼吸困難、広範な医療の必要性など、健康上の問題を抱えている可能性が高くなります。その結果、通常は新生児集中治療室 (NICU) に保管されます。

世界の新生児（早産）幼児ケア市場の範囲

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、出生前および胎児用機器、製品、アプリケーション、およびエンドユーザーに基づいて分割されます。これらのセグメント間の成長は、業界のわずかな成長セグメントを分析し、ユーザーに貴重な市場の概要と市場の洞察を提供して、コア市場アプリケーションを特定するための戦略的決定を下すのに役立ちます。

出生前および胎児用機器

超音波および超音波検査装置

胎児ドップラー

胎児磁気共鳴画像法（MRI）

胎児モニター

出生前および胎児用機器に基づいて、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、超音波および超音波装置、新生児用機器、胎児ドップラー、胎児磁気共鳴画像法 (MRI)、および胎児モニターに分割されます。

新生児用機器

インファントウォーマーとインキュベーター

光線療法装置

新生児モニタリング装置と呼吸補助

デバイスの監視

新生児機器に基づいて、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、乳児ウォーマーとインキュベーター、光線療法機器、新生児監視装置、呼吸補助および監視装置に分割されます。

製品

配信システム

ビリライツ

呼吸補助装置

熱制御機器

デバイスの監視

診断機器

早産児用調合乳

製品に基づいて、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、送達システム、ビリ ライト、呼吸補助装置、熱制御装置、監視装置、診断装置、および早産児用調合乳に分割されます。

応用

体温調節装置

監視システム

聴覚スクリーニング装置

視力検査機器

アプリケーションに基づいて、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、体温調節装置、監視システム、聴力検査装置、視覚検査装置に分割されます。

利用者

病院

小児科および新生児クリニック

養護施設

エンドユーザーに基づいて、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、病院、小児科および新生児クリニック、養護施設に分割され ます。

完全なレポートへのアクセス:   https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-neonatal-preterm-infant-care-market?Shri

新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場のダイナミクス

運転手

早産の増加

世界中の早産数の増加は、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場を前進させる主要な要素となるでしょう。未熟児に関連する問題は、5 歳未満の子供の主要な死因です。毎年、何百万人もの人々が、技術的に高度で費用対効果の高い新生児ケア療法で回避できる早産の問題の結果として死亡しています.

体温調節デバイスの採用の増加

体温調節デバイスの採用の増加は、世界の新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場を牽引しています。体調不良の新生児や乳児に関して言えば、体温調節は実行しなければならない重要な機能です。新生児の低体温症は、罹患率と死亡率の可能性と危険性を高めます。高代謝、多孔性皮膚、子宮内温度、未熟な血管運動制御、視床下部、および中枢神経系などの要因により、新生児や子供は体温調節不全になりやすくなります。

さらに、NICUユニットの設置数の増加は、新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場の成長に影響を与える主要な要因として機能します。これに伴い、意識を広めるための政府の数の増加、および小児科クリニックの開発の増加が、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場の成長を加速させる原動力となっています。また、 新生児黄疸の有病率の上昇 と医療インフラへの支出の増加は、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場の成長をさらに加速させる主要な市場ドライバーです。

機会

研究開発活動の増加

さらに、研究開発活動の増加は、新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場の成長に有益な機会を提供します。

さらに、高度な技術の採用の増加と新興市場の増加は、予測期間中の新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場の成長に有益な機会をさらに提供します。

制約/課題 世界の新生児 (早産) 幼児ケア市場

ただし、新生児ケアへのアクセシビリティが低いと、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場の成長率が妨げられます。これに加えて、不利な償還シナリオは主要な市場抑制として機能し、市場の成長率を妨げます。

一方、熟練した技術的な製品の不足は、新生児（早産）乳児ケア市場に挑戦します。さらに、COVID-19の発生と認識の欠如による不利な状況の出現は、抑制として機能し、2022年から2029年の予測期間中の市場の成長率をさらに妨げます.

この新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場レポートは、新しい最近の動向、貿易規制、輸出入分析、生産分析、バリュー チェーンの最適化、市場シェア、国内およびローカライズされた市場プレーヤーの影響の詳細を提供し、新たな収益ポケットの観点から機会を分析します。 、市場規制の変化、戦略的な市場成長分析、市場規模、カテゴリ市場の成長、アプリケーションのニッチと優位性、製品承認、製品発売、地理的拡大、市場における技術革新。新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場の詳細については、Data Bridge Market Research にお問い合わせ ください

COVID-19 が新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場に与える影響

進行中の COVID-19 パンデミックは、新生児ケア部門に影響を与えました。大人、子供、新生児を含む何百万もの人々が、世界中でパンデミックの影響を受けています。COVID-19 の急速な拡大により、何千人もの入院が発生し、医療機関で医療機器の需要が生まれています。COVID-19 感染は、免疫系がまだ発達していない新生児や子供に影響を与える可能性が高くなります。その結果、さまざまな政府機関が、新生児と子供のための専門的な検査基準と基準、および効果的な診断プロセスを設定しています。これにより、パンデミック時に世界中の新生児ケアのための診断および監視機器の需要が生まれました。

最近の開発

2020 年 5 月、Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA は未熟児用に設計された Babylog VN600 および VN800 人工呼吸器を発売しました。同社の製品ラインの増加に伴い、この製品の発売は、同社が消費者基盤を拡大するのに役立ちます。

完全な TOC のリクエスト:   https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=Global-Neonatal-Preterm-Infant-Care-Market&Shri

新生児（早産）幼児ケア市場の地域分析/洞察

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場を分析し、市場規模の洞察と傾向を、国、出生前および胎児用機器、製品、アプリケーション、およびエンドユーザー別に提供します。

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場レポートでカバーされている国は、北米の米国、カナダ、メキシコ、ドイツ、フランス、英国、オランダ、スイス、ベルギー、ロシア、イタリア、スペイン、トルコ、ヨーロッパの残りのヨーロッパ、中国です。 、日本、インド、韓国、シンガポール、マレーシア、オーストラリア、タイ、インドネシア、フィリピン、アジア太平洋地域 (APAC)、サウジアラビア、UAE、南アフリカ、エジプト、イスラエル、その他中東およびアフリカ (MEA) の一部としての中東およびアフリカ (MEA)、ブラジル、アルゼンチン、および南アメリカの一部としての南アメリカの残りの部分。

北米は、この地域に主要な主要プレーヤーが存在するため、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場を支配しています。さらに、ヘルスケア インフラストラクチャへの支出レベルの増加は、この地域の市場の成長率を高めるでしょう。

アジア太平洋地域は、この地域の幼児医療に関して非常に適した国があるため、予測期間中に成長すると予想されます。これに加えて、高度な医療の採用の増加と医療費の増加により、この地域の市場の成長率が高まるでしょう。

レポートの国のセクションでは、個々の市場に影響を与える要因と、市場の現在および将来の傾向に影響を与える国内市場の規制の変更も提供します。下流および上流のバリュー チェーン分析、技術トレンド、ポーターの 5 つの力の分析、ケース スタディなどのデータ ポイントは、個々の国の市場シナリオを予測するために使用される指針の一部です。また、各国のデータの予測分析を提供しながら、グローバルブランドの存在と入手可能性、およびローカルおよび国内ブランドとの大規模またはほとんどの競争のために直面​​する課題、国内関税と貿易ルートの影響が考慮されます。

ヘルスケア インフラストラクチャの成長 インストール ベースと新技術の普及

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場は、資本設備の医療費の各国の成長、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場向けのさまざまな種類の製品の設置ベース、ライフライン曲線を使用した技術の影響に関する詳細な市場分析も提供します。医療規制シナリオの変化と新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場への影響。データは、2010 年から 2020 年までの過去の期間で利用できます。

競争環境と新生児（早産）幼児ケア市場シェア分析

新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場の競合状況は、競合他社の詳細を提供します。含まれる詳細には、会社の概要、会社の財務、収益、市場の可能性、研究開発への投資、新しい市場イニシアチブ、グローバルなプレゼンス、生産拠点と設備、生産能力、会社の強みと弱み、製品の発売、製品の幅と幅、アプリケーションが含まれます。支配。提供される上記のデータ ポイントは、新生児 (早産) 乳児ケア市場に関連する企業の焦点にのみ関連しています。

この包括的なレポートは以下を提供します:
業界に関する知識を深める
重要な市場動向を常に把握
する 十分な情報に基づいた成長戦略を策定できるようにする
技術的洞察を構築
する 活用すべきトレンドを説明する
競合他社の分析を強化
する リスク分析を提供して、落とし穴を回避するのに役立てる他の企業は、
最終的には、あなたの会社の収益性を最大化するのに役立ちます.

レポートの対象範囲:
レポートが提供するもの:
主要な成長ドライバー、抑制要因、機会、および市場の潜在的な課題。
地域の発展に関する包括的な洞察。
主要な業界プレーヤーのリスト。
市場関係者が採用する主要な戦略。
最新の業界開発には、製品の発売、パートナーシップ、合併、および買収が含まれます。

orld-class 市場レポートは、最近の業界動向と発展について説明しています。市場への浸透の下で、業界のトッププレーヤー、その製品ポートフォリオ、および主要な戦略に関する包括的な情報を提供します。このレポートは、市場とサブマーケットの成長に影響を与えている主要な要因 (ドライバー、制約、機会、および課題) について説明しています。新規参入者の市場シェアを評価します。このレポートは、主要なプレーヤーとブランドの戦略的プロファイリングをカバーしています。競争評価の下で、市場戦略、地理的および事業セグメント、および市場の主要プレーヤーの製品ポートフォリオの詳細な評価を行います。

