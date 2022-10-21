自動車用ステアリング システム市場分析、トレンド、トップ メーカー、シェア、成長、統計、CAGR 5.05 %、2029 年までの機会と予測|| Mando Corp. (韓国)、ZF Friedrichshafen AG (ドイツ)、Robert Bosch GmbH (ドイツ)、MAHLE GmbH (ドイツ)、Hanon Systems (韓国)Data Bridge Market Research は、自動車用ステアリング システム市場が 2021 年に 35,832.98 百万米ドルと評価され、2029 年までに 53,143.66 百万米ドルに達すると予想され、2022 年から 2029 年の予測期間中に 5.05% の CAGR を記録すると分析しています。

影響力のある自動車用ステアリング システム市場レポートを生成する際に使用される顕著な機能のいくつかには、最高レベルの精神、実用的なソリューション、献身的な研究と分析、モダニズム、統合されたアプローチ、および最新の技術が含まれます。すべての統計データと数値データは、SWOT 分析やポーターのファイブ フォース分析などの確立された高度なツールを使用して解釈されます。このレポートは、市場における主要なドライバー、課題、機会とともに、新たなトレンドを認識して分析しています。さらに、自動車用ステアリング システムの市場レポートを使用すると、企業はマーケティングの問題の程度、すでに市場に出回っている特定の製品の失敗の理由、および発売される新製品の将来の市場について知ることができます。

企業は、自動車用ステアリング システム市場ドキュメントの助けを借りて、それぞれの市場への最高の市場機会の比類のない洞察と知識を得ることができます。この業界レポートで分析された一般的な市場ドライバーは、消費者の需要、政府の政策、および消費者が製品を購入することで市場の成長と発展につながる需要です。革新的なアナリスト、調査専門家、統計学者、予測担当者、エコノミストのチームが、この高度で包括的な市場調査レポートを提示するために厳密に取り組んでいます。自動車用ステアリング システム市場分析レポートは、販売、輸出入、または収益の面で市場に到達する主な課題の分析的評価です。

Key Players Mentioned in the Automotive Steering Systems Market Research Report:

Mando Corp. ( South Korea), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Hanon Systems (South Korea), Schaeffler AG (Germany), JTEKT Corporation. (Japan), thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), COBO (China), DENSO CORPORATION. (Japan), Eaton. ( Ireland), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Kongsberg Automotive (Switzerland), Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG (U.S.), NSK Ltd. (Japan), Pailton Engineering (U.S.)

The report provides an excellent overview of the main macroeconomic factors having a significant impact on the growth of the Automotive Steering Systems market. It also provides the absolute dollar opportunity analysis which can be crucial in identifying revenue generation and sales increasing opportunities in the Automotive Steering Systems market. Market players can use the qualitative and quantitative analysis provided in the report to get a good understanding of the Automotive Steering Systems market and make strong strides in the industry in terms of growth. The overall Automotive Steering Systems market size and that of each segment studied in the report are accurately calculated based on various factors.

Automotive Steering Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing adoption of power steering system in automotive sector

The automotive trade has developed from manual steering systems to power steering systems, which use especially mechanical linkages such as pinion and rack. The manual steering system has some limitations relating to fuel potency and auto mobility. However, the ability of power steering system has electronic and mechanics element which helps in comfortable driving and at the same time increase the potency of the automotive. Hence, the ability of power steering system has been extensive and diverse all over the globe. Therefore, an increase in the power steering system is accountable for increasing the demand for the automotive steering system and are expected to drive the market growth rate.

Stringent fuel efficiency norms

Many governments have introduced strict energy frugality regulations and emigration for vehicles across the globe. Regulatory authorities such as the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) in Europe and National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration (NHTSA) in U.S. and other associations have imposed line- position regulations. These regulations indicate an emission limit which requires to be maintained by automotive OEMs. Thus, all these factors regulate the electrically supported power steering systems.

Opportunities

Use of electric power steering systems (EPS) in commercial vehicles

Electric power steering is currently used in light marketable vehicles and passenger vehicles and has a limited presence in the heavy vehicles. With the technological advancements, EPS (Electric power steering) systems could have a superior load bearing capacity due to this it is used in both commercial and marketable vehicle which will create immense opportunities for the market growth rate in upcoming years.

Also, Robert Bosch, the manufacturer of steering system, has introduced a new Servotwin electro-hydraulic steering system for heavy commercial vehicles. These developments are anticipated to create immense opportunities for EPS systems in the commercial vehicle section in the upcoming years.

Based on Automotive Steering Systems Market Segmentations

Type

Hydraulic Power Steering

Electronic Power Steering

Electro-Hydraulic Power Steering System

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Components

Hydraulic Pump

Steering Sensor

Column Electric Motor

Technology

Electric power steering (EPS)

Electrically assisted hydraulic power steering (EHPS)

Hydraulic power steering (HPS)

Pinion Type

Single

Dual

Mechanism

Collapsible

Rigid

Global Automotive Steering Systems Market: Regional Segment Analysis (Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate 2022-2029):

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Recent Development

In September 2020, Schaeffler Group has announced a partnership with Robert Bosch Automotive Steering GmbH which is a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, to increase its intelligent rear wheel steering portfolio. In this partnership, Robert Bosch Automotive Steering will provide software and electronics in the form of steering control units for the introduction of advanced steering and Schaeffler will offer mechatronic iRWS systems.

In May 2020, Koyo Canada Inc. Which is a consolidated subsidiary of JTEKT Corporation had acquired the assets of a Halifax that is Nova Scotia R&D facility previously which has owned by a Canadian company, KSR International Inc. (KSR). This acquisition strengthened JTEKT’s ECU for the development of driveline products and vehicle steering.

The report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Automotive Steering Systems Market : Key Questions Answered in the Report

-How has the rapidly evolving business environment become an important growth engine for the Automotive Steering Systems market?

-What are the underlying macroeconomic factors that impact the growth of the Automotive Steering Systems market?

-What are the key trends that constantly shape the growth of the Automotive Steering Systems market?

-What are the prominent regions that offer abundant opportunities for the Automotive Steering Systems market?

-What are the key differential strategies adopted by key players to control a significant part of the global market share?

Benefits:

This research offers a comprehensive analysis of current trends, projections, and dynamics for the years, with the goal of assisting in the identification of current market opportunities.

各地域の主要国の個々の市場収益がマッピングされています。

この調査では、自動車用ステアリング システム市場の状況を地域および国ごとに調べています。

自動車用ステアリング システム市場の主要な参加者が特定されています。

地域全体の競争環境を理解するために、この調査では競争環境を評価し、バリュー チェーン分析を実施します。

市場内の自動車用ステアリングシステム市場のセグメンテーションの詳細な分析が提供されており、現在の市場機会に役立つと予測されています。

目次

パート 01: エグゼクティブ サマリー

パート02：自動車用ステアリングシステム市場レポートの範囲

パート 03: 自動車用ステアリング システム市場の展望

パート 04: 自動車用ステアリング システムの市場規模

パート05：製品別の自動車用ステアリングシステム市場セグメンテーション

パート 06: 5 つの力の分析

パート 07: 顧客の状況

パート 08: 地理的景観

パート 09: 意思決定フレームワーク

パート 10: 原動力と課題

パート 11: 市場動向

パート 12: ベンダーの状況

パート 13: ベンダー分析

