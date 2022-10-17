赤外線画像市場の動向、規模、2028 年までの予測: Avon Protection Systems、Axis Communications、BAE Systems、Cox、Dragerwerk

サーマルイメージング市場というタイトルのレポートのデータブリッジ市場調査は、この市場に関する包括的な洞察と詳細な調査を提供します。このレポートは、サーマルイメージング市場の成長を推進している主要な要因、メーカーにとって未開発の有利な機会、市場の成長を形成している最新のトレンドと最新の開発、およびさまざまな市場セグメントにわたるその他の貴重な洞察をカバーしています。

信頼できるサーマルイメージング市場調査レポートにより、市場の成長をもたらすための適切に整理された情報とともに、最良の市場機会に焦点が当てられます。グローバリゼーションが日々新しい境界に触れているとき、企業は製品のマーケティングと取引のためにグローバル市場を利用することを選択します。業界の専門家、優秀な研究者、革新的な予測者、精通したアナリストのパネルが、この定性的な市場レポートをクライアントに提供するために全力を尽くしています。複雑な市場の洞察はより単純なものに変わり、エンドユーザーの理解を深めるために最高の熱画像市場レポートに統合されます。

熟練したチームは、体系的でオブジェクト指向の絶対的な市場調査研究を実施し、幅広いサーマルイメージングレポートを介して、マーケティング分野のあらゆる主題に関連する事実を提示します. 競合他社の分析は、この業界レポートのもう 1 つの最も重要な部分であり、企業は競合他社の長所と短所を推定または分析し、競争上のメリットを得ることができます。信頼できるレポートは、いくつかの業界の側面を考慮して、現在のシナリオと将来の見通しに関する市場の可能性を分析しています。本質的に一流で包括的なグローバルなサーマルイメージング市場分析レポートは、ビジネスが市場で成功するために大きく依存しているさまざまな市場セグメントに関するより良い洞察を提供します。

赤外線画像市場の概要:

Data Bridge Market Research は、赤外線画像市場が予測期間中に 3.2% の CAGR を示すと分析しています。

熱画像の市場は、主に自動車および防衛産業における熱画像の需要の増加によって牽引されています。重要なインフラストラクチャを監視し、セキュリティを向上させるために、政府や防衛、ヘルスケアやライフ サイエンスなど、多数の最終用途の業界で熱画像技術の実装が増えることは、市場の前進に役立ちます。市場の成長は、商業部門と公共部門の両方でのセキュリティおよび監視アプリケーションの需要の増加によっても促進されると予測されています。さらに、前述の改善により、サーマルイメージャーの商業化が改善され、インフラストラクチャシステムへの投資が増加し、専門的な監視の必要性が高まり、予測期間中に需要が高まると予想されます。

This thermal imaging market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on thermal imaging market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Top Leading Key Players of Thermal Imaging Market:

The major players covered in the thermal imaging market report are 3M, ATN Company, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, Avon Protection Systems, Inc., Axis Communications Ab, BAE Systems, Cox, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, FLIR Systems, Inc., Fluke Corporation, General Starlight Company, Inc., L3 Technologies, Leonardo DRS, Magnity Electronics Co. Ltd., Opgal Optronic Industries Ltd., Palmer Wahl Instrumentation Group, Raytheon Company, Seek Thermal, Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, Thermoteknix Systems, Tonbo Imaging, ULIS, Wuhan Guide Infrared Co. Ltd., Xenics NV, Zhejiang Dali Technology Co. Ltd., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Thermal Imaging Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of sensor type, the thermal imaging market has been segmented into handheld or portable camera, fixed and mounted core, scopes and vision goggles and others.

On the basis of application, the thermal imaging market is segmented into security and surveillance, monitoring and inspection, detection and measurement, personal vision system, search and rescue, and others. Security and surveillance is further sub-segmented into perimeter security, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), and tracking. Monitoring and inspection i is further sub-segmented into machine condition monitoring, structural health monitoring, quality assessment, and HVAC system inspection. Detection and measurement is further sub-segmented into gas detection, fire detection, body temperature measurement, level measurement, and prototype assessment.

On the basis of product, the thermal imaging market is segmented into thermal cameras, thermal scopes and thermal modules.

On the basis of technology, the thermal imaging market is segmented into cooled and uncooled.

On the basis of wavelength, the thermal imaging market is segmented into long-wave infrared (LWIR), mid-wave infrared (MWIR) and short-wave infrared (SWIR).

On the basis of end-use, the thermal imaging market is segmented into industrial, commercial, residential, aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, life sciences, oil and gas, food and beverages.

Thermal Imaging Market Country Level Analysis

赤外線画像市場レポートでカバーされている国は、北米の米国、カナダ、メキシコ、ブラジル、アルゼンチン、および南米の一部としての南米、ドイツ、イタリア、英国、フランス、スペイン、オランダ、ベルギー、スイス、トルコです。 、ロシア、ヨーロッパのその他の地域、日本、中国、インド、韓国、オーストラリア、シンガポール、マレーシア、タイ、インドネシア、フィリピン、アジア太平洋地域 (APAC) のその他のアジア太平洋地域 (APAC)、南アフリカ、サウジアラビアアラビア、アラブ首長国連邦、イスラエル、エジプト、中東およびアフリカ (MEA) の一部としてのその他の中東およびアフリカ (MEA)。

目次: 世界の赤外線画像市場

パート 01: エグゼクティブ サマリー

パート 02: 赤外線画像市場レポートの範囲

パート 03: 世界のサーマル イメージング市場の展望

パート 04: 世界の熱画像市場の規模

パート05：製品別の世界の赤外線画像市場セグメンテーション

パート 06: 5 つの力の分析

パート 07: 顧客の状況

パート 08: 地理的景観

パート 09: 意思決定フレームワーク

パート 10: 原動力と課題

パート 11: 市場動向

パート 12: ベンダーの状況

パート 13: ベンダー分析

レポートの主な利点:

この調査では、差し迫った投資ポケットを決定するために、現在の傾向と将来の見積もりとともに、世界の赤外線画像業界の分析的描写を提示します。

このレポートは、主要なドライバー、制約、および機会に関連する情報と、世界の熱画像市場シェアの詳細な分析を示しています。

現在の市場を定量的に分析して、世界の熱画像市場の成長シナリオを強調しています。

ポーターの 5 つの力の分析は、市場におけるバイヤーとサプライヤーの潜在力を示しています。

このレポートは、競争の激しさと、今後数年間で競争がどのように形成されるかに基づいて、詳細な世界の熱画像市場分析を提供します。

赤外線画像市場レポートは、次の質問に答えます。

サーマル イメージング市場の上位 5 社は?

サーマルイメージング市場は今後7年間でどのように変化しますか?

赤外線画像市場で大きなシェアを占めるのは、どの製品とアプリケーションですか?

サーマルイメージング市場の原動力と制約は何ですか?

どの地域市場が最も高い成長を示すでしょうか?

予測期間中のサーマルイメージング市場のCAGRと規模はどうなりますか?

